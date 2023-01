While walking around the path at the Alpine Athletic Field, I spied this blooming dandelion. As I looked around, I saw several more.

We’ve had over 67″ of snow (3 significant snowstorms) with the snow as deep as 17″ on Christmas Day. We’ve had one night of +5° and another of +6°. We’ve had strong, cold winds and almost every day has been cloudy…yet…

…this defiant little flower burst into bloom for everyone along the walking path to see.

