I took 3 pictures of dandelions blooming on New Years Day in Alpine Township, Michigan. After the 2nd warmest December in Gr. Rapids (in over 125 years of records) and virtually no snow during the month, there are a few indications that it’s spring instead of winter.

I bet I could have found a dozen more dandelions blooming at the Athletic Field where I walk. I also saw nearly a dozen worms (some alive) that had crawled out of the ground there after the rain we had on December 28.

I also saw a fly and a stinkbug in my garage. The grass and the clover I saw are fairly green in places.

There is no ice on Lakes Michigan, Erie, Ontario and St. Clair and less than 1% ice cover on Lakes Superior and Lake Huron.