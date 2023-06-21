Wow…some crazy temperatures at Muskegon yesterday (Tue.). The prevailing wind was from the east, but for a time during the mid-late afternoon, a cooling lake breeze developed. Check out these temps:

Weather observations on the hour at the Muskegon GLERL weather station at the Muskegon Channel

At 2 pm, the temperature was 85.3° with an east wind blowing off the warmer land. Then the wind shifted to come off the lake and the temperature plummeted to 67.1° at 3 pm, a drop of 18.2 degrees in one hour. At 3:49 pm, the Muskegon Airport was showing a temperature of 93° and at the same time the temperature at the beach – only about 3 miles away – was 64.6°. That’s a 28.4 degree difference over about 3 miles.

At 7pm, the temperature was still a cool 65.1°. Then the wind went back to the east, and by 8 pm, the temperature was back up to 84.4°, a rise of 19.3 degrees in an hour.

And…the east wind causes upwelling of colder water from below the surface. The water temp. at Muskegon St. Park was just 50° Tuesday morning.