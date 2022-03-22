GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This is from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion Tuesday PM:

“THE PROCESS OF LIFTING THAT WARM AIR CREATES NARROW AND SHORT LIVES AREA OF SIGNIFICANT SHALLOW AND DEEP LAYERS SHEAR WITH ENOUGH INSTABILITY AND MOISTURE FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TO DEVELOP NEAR AND SOUTH OF I-96 EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THE STORMS WILL LIFT NORTH NORTHEAST AROUND 40 TO 50 MPH AND THERE IS ENOUGH LOW LEVEL SHEAR THAT A FEW ISOLATED WEAK TORNADOES ARE NO OUT OF THE QUESTION OVER NEAR AND SOUTH OF I-96. THE GREATEST RISK WILL BE IN THE I-69 AREA DURING THE MID AFTERNOON. MORE LIKELY THAT WEAK SPIN-UP TORNADOES WOULD BE STRAIGHT LINE WINDS FROM THE STRONGER STORMS. THE AREAS NEAR AND NORTH OF I-96 GETS JUST RAIN SHOWERS.”

Above is the Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday evening/night. There is a slight risk area over NE Indiana and much of Ohio, and there is a marginal risk area over much of West Michigan.

SPC says: “…steep low-level lapse rates and cold temperatures aloft (i.e. -18 to -20 deg C at 500 mb) will still support moderate buoyancy. Forcing for ascent along the front will be augmented by favored jet streak dynamics, and the expectation is for cellular development along and ahead of the front during the afternoon. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the most probable severe hazards, but a tornado or two is also possible.”

