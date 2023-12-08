The map above shows forecast high temperatures for this Friday. We’re expecting highs in the low-mid 50s over most of southern Lower Michigan (with 40’s up to the U.P.). The GFS model gives Grand Rapids a high of 53° this afternoon. The last day we hit 53° was November 17 – three weeks ago. Temperatures should hold up around 45°-50° Friday night, then head to the mid 50s Saturday midday (it’ll be cooler near Lake Michigan). Today and tomorrow could very well be the warmest 2 days of December.

The map above shows today’s forecast high temperature anomaly…how many degrees the high temperature will be above average (yellow, orange, red) or below average (green, blue). We’re expected highs around 15 degrees above average today in Michigan.

We have now had 8 days in a row with warmer than average temperatures and today and tomorrow will make it 10 days in a row. The GFS gives Gr. Rapids highs in the upper 30s Sunday, then low 40s Monday and Tuesday, then mid 40s next Wednesday and Thursday.

The water temperature at the Muskegon buoy is 46°. Small Craft Advisories will be in effect at least until 1 am Saturday.

The map above is the European model forecast of total snowfall over the next 10 days. The Western Mountains will continue to see periods of snow (and heavy snow). There will be some snow from North Dakota across N. Minnesota to Upper Michigan. Snow will cover the higher Appalachian Mountains, especially in upstate New York. However the rest of the contiguous U.S., including lower Michigan, sees little if any snow.

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. The Great Lakes and much of the country will continue to see above average temperatures for the period Dec. 15-21. While it’s certainly still possible that the colder Canadian air may get here in time to give us a White Christmas, it looks like there won’t be much snow in southern Lower Michigan over the next two weeks.

Here’s the 8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast for December 15-21 from the Climate Prediction Center. The Great Lakes are expected to see below average precipitation (and snowfall). Wet weather is likely in Florida, the Plains and it stays wet in the Pacific Northwest.

There is a Marginal (or Low) Risk of a severe thunderstorm today from far northeast Texas up to southern Missouri. Isolated large hail reports are possible in this area.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday. There’s a fairly large Slight Risk Area running from east Texas to the KY/TN border. SPC says: “Scattered severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible from east Texas to the Tennessee Valley, mainly Saturday afternoon and evening.”

In other weather news, there’s a typhoon (cyclone) heading toward NE Australia. This one has been named Jasper. In about 5 days, it will move ashore, a bit weaker than it is right now (probably tropical storm intensity then).

ALSO: The mega-explosion of Mt. St. Helens in Washington State in May 1980. Pink Aurora (color enhanced, but still pretty awesome). Europe has wettest November since 1940 (it often turns cold in Jan./Feb. after a wet fall in Europe). Time-lapse of the “atmospheric river” hitting the Pacific NW. Incredible fast-motion lightning. Deer in snow in Wisconsin. Filament eruption on the sun. OK, it’s not weather, but it’s awfully cute. Elephant returns shoe that fell into enclosure.