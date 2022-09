Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for N. Lower and E. Upper MIchigan for Friday morning 9 23 22

And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for Upper Michigan

As I write this at 3 am, the temperature is down to 39° at Big Rapids and 34° in Cadillac. In the Upper Peninsula, Escanaba shows 32 degrees and Ironwood is down to 30°.