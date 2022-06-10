Thursday, you could really see the effect of Lake Michigan on temperatures. The wind was from the west, so West Michigan was downwind of the lake. The high temperature at the Milwaukee Lakeshore was 72. The air crossed the lake and at the Muskegon Beach, the high temperature was 59. The sun is highest in the sky during the month of June and it was sunny Thursday afternoon. The sun warmed the air quickly and by the time the air got to Grand Rapids, the high temperature was back to 72 (same as Milwaukee). Farther east, the high temperature in Lansing was 78.

The water temperature of Lake Michigan was 52 at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy, 54 at Saugatuck’s Oval Beach and 51 at Hoffmaster Lake. The overall cloudy pattern has contributed to keep the lake water a bit cooler than average.

The first 9 days of June were 3 degrees cooler than average. Only two of those nine days were warmer than average. Despite the sunshine Thursday, the last 6 days have brought us only 31% of possible sunshine.

Everything remains pretty green. Since Jan. 1, Grand Rapids has had 18.85″ of precipitation and that’s 2.64″ above average.

If you like it cool, the high temperature at the pier at Grand Marais in the U.P. was just 52.

I talked with an apple farmer on Thursday. She told me we’re looking at a good crop so far. They have had to spray to try and thin the apple crop. Instead of getting a zillion small apples, chemical thinning is done to get a fewer number of big and beautiful apples.