Cool Pattern Continues into Next Week

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for January 10-16. The Great Lakes are “in the blue”, which means a good chance that we’ll see temps. a little cooler than average. Average high temperatures throughout the month of January are in the low 30s. Technically, the coldest average temperature (middle of winter) is around January 20th, about a month after the Winter Solstice.

Snowfall totals

Here’s some snowfall totals from Saturday night’s snow. Grand Rapids (Ford Airport) had one of the higher totals. Most of area had 3-5″ of snowfall. While the main roads are in pretty good shape as we move into Monday, there are still icy spots on sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and lesser traveled side roads.

Updated Season Snowfall Totals

Grand Rapids is now just 4.2″ below average for snowfall this winter.

Look at the Crowd at Bittersweet Ski Area Sunday evening

Bittersweet had an awesome Sunday – look at that crowd. They had the snow cannons fired up on the slopes that weren’t opened. Swiss Valley also opened at noon Sunday as did Echo Valley near Kalamazoo. Mulligan’s Hollow in Grand Haven was also open on Sunday. I’m sure Cannonsburg and Timber Ridge will be up and running very soon. The colder pattern will allow resorts to not only make snow at night, but also during many daylight hours, too.

Snow on the ground Sunday – Lower Michigan: 6″ Grand Rapids, 5″ Holland, Lansing, East Gr. Rapids, 4″ Grandville and Flint, 3″ Detroit, Ann Arbor. Hastings, South Bend IN and Gaylord, 2″ Muskegon, Hart, Big Rapids, Alpena, Houghton Lake, Traverse City, E. Jordan, Fife Lake, Grayling, 1″ Fremont, Beulah, Standish, E. Tawas, Charlevoix, Maple City.

Upper Peninsula: 21″ Grand Marais, 18″ Munising, 15″ Hancock, 12″ Champion, 11″ Gladstone, Rapid River, 9″ S. Ste. Marie and Norway, 8″ Marquette, Ironwood, Paulding and Michigamme, 7″ Watersmeet and Stambaugh.

Snow Cover Sunday in the U.S.

Sunday 49% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground. There’s a lot of snow in the mountains in the Western United States. Snowfall this winter so far: Mt. Baker (Washington) 12″ of snow in the last 24 hours and a base of 135″, Mammoth Mt. (California) 202″ so far this season, 99″ depth at the main lodge, 171″ base at the mountaintop, Palisades/Tahoe reports 52″ in the last week and 265″ for the season, Kirkwood (California) has had 210″ this season, Alta, Utah reports 230″ of snow so far this winter.

Sunday the Great Lakes had a 2.3% ice cover. Lake Michigan was at 3.4% (most of that in Green Bay).