Cool End to February – Cool Start to March

Looks like the groundhog was right in forecasting 6 more weeks of winter. This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 1-7. They are forecasting a good chance of cooler than average temperatures in all of the Great Lakes Region and much of the country. The only area expected to be warmer than average is the desert southwest.

8 Day High Temperatures

After two relatively mild days today and tomorrow (Tue.), it’s back to colder than average temperatures for the rest of February. The average high temperature for today is 35°. That average rises to 38° on 2/28, 40° on March 5, 45° on March 17, 50° on March 28, 60° on April 19 and 70° on May 16.

Updated Season Snowfall

Here’s updated season snowfall totals. Grand Rapids is only 1.6″ below average-to-date. Kalamazoo is 7.2″ below average-to-date. Lansing has had 44.3″ of snow this winter and that is 9.3″ above average-to-date.