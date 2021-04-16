Cool and Dry Pattern for the Next 10 Days (or more).

The above map is the precipitation forecast for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center. We get less than 1/4″ here in W. Michigan, so the overall dry pattern (with little threat of severe weather) continues. Heavy rain is expected across a significant portion of Florida, but much of the country will remain on the dry side.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast cooler than average weather for the Great Lakes and West Michigan. From BAMWX: “he new GEFS ensemble over the next 10 days overall is dry and very cold…perhaps rivaling record cold for a late April stretch.”

The high temperature of 45° on Thursday was 13° cooler than average for April 15. Despite two days in the mid 40s, the month of April is still 5.5° warmer than average. The cooler than average pattern will erase much of that surplus by the end of the month. Precipitation (Grand Rapids) since Jan. 1 has totaled 6.32″ and that’s 1.58″ below average.

The overnight run of the European model suggests we could see accumulating snow in West Michigan next Tuesday night. It has 850 mb temperatures (about a mile above the ground down to around 17F – that’s really cold for late April. Stay tuned for later forecasts on that.

Snowstorm in W. Nebraska

Check out the snowstorm in W. Nebraska overnight. Chadron picked up 4″ and it was still snowing. Cheyenne WY had a high temperature of just 28°. Aspen Park CO had 13″ of snow and Denver reported 5″. I-70 was closed in E. Colorado.

