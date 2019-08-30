Consumers crews head to Florida to help after Dorian

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews from Michigan are getting ready to head to Florida as the Sunshine State braces for Hurricane Dorian.

The utility company says it’s sending more than 60 workers to Florida this weekend before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Dorian strengthened to a dangerous Category 3 storm Friday afternoon and has the potential to reach Category 4 strength by the time it hits the U.S.

Consumers Energy says 15 three-person lineworker crews, three electric service workers and several field leaders are among the employees it’s sending to help Florida Power & Light restore power that will inevitably be knocked out by Dorian.

Consumers Energy says Florida Power & Light reached out to regional utility support networks to ensure there are enough crews on the ground after the hurricane hits. Consumers is part of the Great Lakes Mutual Assistance group.

“In July, crews from six states assisted us as we restored power to more than 220,000 of our Consumers Energy customers,” Guy Packard, vice president of electric operations stated in a news release. “Now it’s our turn to help others in their time of need.”

Consumers Energy says its employees may stay in Florida for up to three weeks, depending on the damage.