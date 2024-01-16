The pic. above from Dave Kwekel shows a happy snowman and “Aletta” out enjoying a winter day (with grandpa).

We’re going to stay cold the rest of this week, then transition back to a milder pattern next week. After that, the cool pattern may return in early February.

Here’s high and low temperatures for Grand Rapids from the overnight run of the GFS model. It stays cold thru Sunday with high temperatures in the teens today and Wed. and the low 20s from Thursday – Sunday. After that, milder Pacific air moves in and we’ll warm up into the mid 30s. Look at the low temperatures below zero from Friday – Sunday mornings.

The Europoean model is similar – cold through Sunday – then milder. It gives Grand Rapds a high of 42 next Wed. That’s dependent on melting off much of our snow cover.

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. The map is now all red and orange…for warmer than average with the highest chance of warmer than average temperatures over Wisconsin and Michigan. This is for January 23-39.

In the meantime – We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties until 1 pm (Tue.). The high temperature Monday of 10° in Grand Rapids was 21 degrees colder than average. Grand Rapids had 75 minutes of sunshine on Mon. – bringing our total combined sunshine for the first half of January to 3 hours and 51 minutes.

ALSO: Not a tornado (in Ireland). Pretty sunrise. Sun pillar. Snow in Tennessee.