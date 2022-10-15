Saturday AM, I was checking some of the Minnesota traffic cams (https://www.traffic-cams.com/twig/minnesota/all) and came across the pick above. This is about 35 miles northwest of Duluth. Up to 5″ of snow fell in northeast Minnesota. Duluth had 2.0″ on Friday and another 2.7″ on Saturday.

“Forecast snow totals from 3 different weather models

The models all have at least some snow falling in West Michigan Monday thru Wednesday. The European model is on the low side, with 0.2″, the GFS model shows 2.3″. Keep in mind that this is for Grand Rapids Ford Airport.

Forecast snow totals for Muskegon

Here’s the forecast model totals for Muskegon. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a narrow band of 3-5″. With northwest flow for much of this evening…that would be most likely in Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties. Again, a lot of “if’s here. One thing for sure. The snow won’t last long. The average high temperatures are still near 60, so even if it’s 15 degrees colder than average, it’s still in the mid 40s.

High Temperature for the Coming Week

Here’s afternoon high temperatures for the coming week. Not only will it be unseasonably cold Monday thru Wednesday, but it’ll also be windy – making it feel even colder.

However, look how it warms up. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s next weekend. Any accumulated or plowed snow will disappear faster than the Detroit Lions playoff hopes in October. It also looks like we’ll see some sunshine and it’ll be dry from Thursday thru Sunday.