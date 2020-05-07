Weekend cold could lead to new records, widespread freeze

The coldest air mass in decades will descend over the Great Lakes this weekend. This will likely lead to a widespread freeze Friday night and the potential of coming close to some long-standing record cold. The leading edge of the cold has just made inroads across Northern Michigan. Note the 64 degrees at 1 p.m. in Detroit in contrast to the 30s across the U.P.

You can trace the origins of this air mass straight from Northern Canada and the North Pole. The magnitude of the cold will be quite impressive, driving deep into the south.

Already sixteen states are included in a freeze watch or warning for Friday night. The watch extends as far south as Northern Georgia!

A huge chunk of the Eastern U.S. will wake up to lows in the 20s Saturday morning that could spread as far south as Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Saturday morning will be the coldest morning, with widespread 20s. Only the immediate lakeshore areas have a chance of remaining in the 30s in Southwest Lower Michigan.

Of course, the National Weather Service has triggered a freeze watch for Friday night and Saturday morning, as many flowers and fruit trees have begun to bud and blossom. There’s little question this will be upgraded to a freeze warning. Temperatures may be well below freezing for 8 to 10 consecutive hours on Friday night. Looking down the road, next Tuesday morning could lead to another widespread freeze event.

Granted, we could experience damage to crops, but it could be worse. Although it will be possible to see a few snowflakes fly this weekend. I think we’ll avoid accumulating snow. That will not be the case in the Eastern Great Lakes and New England.

Although the cold will be intense, it appears Grand Rapids will avoid breaking most records. The one that we will come closest to is the record cold high temperature for Saturday. Muskegon has a decent shot of breaking the record low of 28 on Saturday morning as well.

After a colder-than-average April, all signs point to a May that will follow suit. The question becomes, when will we break into warmer temperatures? Every day in the 8-day forecast is expected to have below-average temperatures. Finally a high in the 60s appears attainable by next Thursday. The average high temperature by May 16 is 70 degrees.

Going beyond that, the latest 8- to 14-day temperature outlook still has shades of blue over us, but at least the above-average temperatures are creeping closer.

When one part of the country is coping with extreme cold, the other is typically dealing with the opposite. While we’ll have our furnaces kicking on, sections the Southwest U.S. will be searching of air conditioning.

It’s just a matter of time before that warmth spreads north. Last year it took awhile, and we had to wait until June 7 for the first 80-degree temperature. Hopefully it won’t take as long this year.