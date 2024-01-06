I think we’ve won the cloud Lotto here in Michigan. On the Fourth of July last summer, Grand Rapids had 13 hours and 13 minutes of sunshine. In the last 20 days COMBINED, Grand Rapids has had 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunshine. That represents just 5% of possible sunshine. Over the last 6 days, we’ve had just 92 minutes of sunshine. Look for the cloudy pattern to persist much or all of the weekend. (top pic. from GLERL is the Thunder Bay Lighthouse near Alpena. You can see a boat – might be a Coast Guard Boat. Notice no snow or ice in that picture on January 5.)

Here’s another pic. from the Thunder Bay Lighthouse Friday. Note the ship in the distance just to the left of the lighthouse.

The colder, snowier pattern is still on track, as chillier air moves south from Canada, first into the western U.S. and then spreading across the country.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Sunday (1/7). We’re in the mid 30s in Michigan ). We’ve had 6 consecutive days with high temperatures in the mid 30s (going back to New Years Eve).

The cooler pattern is starting in the West. Phoenix AZ is expecting rain showers and afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. The cold air from Canada is starting to enter the Northern Plains (highs in the teens in eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Now we have the forecast high temperatures for next Friday (1/12). Look at the Arctic air that has pushed south into the northern Rockies and upper Midwest. The upcoming week in West Michigan will be cool, but the following week will be downright cold, with temperatures much of the time in the teens and 20s.

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook for January 13-19 from the Climate Prediction Center. There’s lots of blue color across the Great Lakes as well as most of the country west of the Appalachian Mountains.

This is the corresponding precipitation forecast for January 13-19. Lots of green and lots of cold air means a lot more snow falling and snow on the ground. I’d think with this type of pattern and snow on the ground, we could see a morning or two with low temperatures in the single figures (and below zero on the other side of Lake Michigan).

Here’s forecast high and low temperatures from the overnight run of the GFS model. The model is forecasting high temps. mostly in the mid 30s this coming week, but colder for the following week with several nights down to 5-10 above and high temperatures staying below freezing all week.

Here’s forecast high and low temperatures from the overnight run of the European model. Note the forecast low temperature of zero for day 10. The Muskegon buoy is reporting a water temp. of 41. With a large lake-air temperature contrast, the potential is there for some significant lake-effect snow.

Above is the graphic on the snow today (Saturday) from the Gaylord NWS. If you’re traveling to N. Lower Michigan and especially the U.P. – watch for periods of snow and the possibility of a random icy spot. Best bet for that would be if you get into a pocket of heavier snow that starts fo accumulate on the roads.

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center shows the percent chance of 0.25″ liquid (which would be 2 1/2 to 3″ of wet snow) Tuesday night into early Wednesday. They have the highest chance of that west of a line from Holland to Mt. Pleasant. As you head more southeast of that line, some of the precipitation would fall as rain, so snow accumulations would be less.

This line (from Holland to Mt. Pleasant could move a bit to the right or left. I think most of the precipitation in West Michigan will be in the form of snow.

Here’s the Grand Rapids National Weather Service graphic on the storm coming for next Tue. – Wed.

More winter weather ahead. The Chicago NWS says: “A SIGNAL EXISTS IN THE EXTENDED GUIDANCE FOR YET ANOTHER POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT WINTER SYSTEM TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK AND NEXT WEEKEND…

Bittersweet Ski Area (northwest of Kalamazoo, west of Otsego) was making snow all last night (pic. is a grab from their webcam around 2:30 am). They will open at noon this Saturday. Here’s the latest Michigan ski report.

The graph above shows Lake Michigan ice cover. The red line is the average ice extent on the lake and the black line is the ice cover for this winter (virtually none). All the other lines represent individual years. It’s quite variable, some years we get very little ice outside of Green Bay and up toward the Straits of Mackinac – some years the lake gets a +90% ice cover (1976-79 was the period of greatest ice extent).

The above map shows Great Lakes ice extent on Friday Jan. 5. Ice extent is 1% of Lake Superior (Black Bay and Nipigon Bay) and in Lake Huron. The other Great Lakes have 0% ice extent. You’ll see a significant increase by the end of the month. There will also be some opportunity for ice fishing during the 2nd half of January and February.

