Cold February gives way to warm March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February finally brought on an onslaught of winter cold and snow to West Michigan but also treated us to a touch of spring for its final weekend.

Is that a hint of the weather we’ll enjoy for March? Yes and no.

First, a look at February: The official numbers aren’t in yet, but this will likely go down as one of the top five coldest Februaries on record for the U.S.

Locally, we were 6 degrees below average in Grand Rapids, making it, by far, the coldest month of winter. Both December and February were above average in terms of temperature.

Winter finally showed up in earnest Feb. 4, after which we ticked off 17 consecutive days with below-average temperatures and 29.1 inches of snow. In fact, February doubled the amount of snow received in all of November, December and January combined.

White Pine Trail just north of Grand Rapids on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kyle McIllmurray/WOOD TV8)

I think it’s safe to say the warmth that we enjoyed this past weekend and the sunshine Saturday brought about this year’s first spring fever. Temperatures nearly hit 50 degrees in Grand Rapids and almost 60 in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The snow depth peaked just under two weeks ago at 14 inches in Grand Rapids, 15 inches in Kalamazoo and 16 inches in Muskegon. Snow depth for March first is now at 2 inches in Grand Rapids and only 1 inch in Muskegon.

Great Lakes ice levels also took a significant hit. We peaked Feb. 19 at 45.8% total ice over all the lakes and 34% on Lake Michigan. Now it’s down to 16% and 12% for Lake Michigan.

I’m sure many of are wondering if this turn to milder temperatures will continue its march through March. The answer: Yes and no.

First, let’s take a look at averages. We gain another two hours and 13 minutes of daylight during the month. This will help averages to continue their ascent. By the end of the month, the average high will be in the 50s for the first time since Nov. 11.

It appears the first two weeks’ temperatures will be warmer than average most of the time.

This will likely carry over into mid-March. If this is correct, not only will many of us feel our first 50s (if you haven’t already) but also even a shot at 60s. The last time Grand Rapids hit 60 was Nov. 19.

The Climate Prediction Center thinks overall, the eastern half of the U.S. will enjoy an early start to spring.

Despite the first nine days of March looking dry, it appears the overall pattern will turn wetter around the 10th. By that point, the snow and ice will largely be gone and we should avoid the threat of ice jams and flooding.

According the the National Weather Service, it will be a significant pattern change as above-average precipitation is expected.

I do expect the second half of the month to be backloaded for colder and potentially snowier conditions. Keep in mind we average around 8 inches of snow in March. Maybe the theme this year will be in like a lamb out like a lion.