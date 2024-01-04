The weather pattern is now a little cooler than it was last week and colder weather is on the horizon, along with some snow. The top pick was a screen grab from the live cam at Bittersweet Ski Area shortly after 2 am. The snow guns were cranking out the snow and with nighttime temperatures in the mid 20s, they’ll be able to make a fair amount of snow between now and the weekend.

There are 14 ski areas open right now and another 5 expect to open for the weekend.

The above pic. is snow making at Caberfae Peaks Ski Area west of Cadillac. We had a north wind overnight and that was bringing down some cooler air. At 2 am, the temperature was 29 at Battle Creek, 28 in Grand Rapids, 21 at Cadillac and 13 at S. Ste. Marie.

After 9 consecutive days with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ve now had 4 consecutive days with highs in the mid 30s.

Here’s forecast high and low temperatures for Grand Rapids from the overnight run of the GFS model. It keeps the temperatures seasonably cool, with highs from 29 to 35 over the next 10 days. Then colder air arrives with high temperatures falling back into the 20s.

This is the European model forecast snowfall for the next 32 days. Grand Rapids gets 21″ while lakeshore areas south of Holland especially get higher totals (23-30″).

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature forecast for January 11-17. We’re near to slightly below average in West Michigan. There should be a lot of relatively cold air from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Ocean.

This is the corresponding precipitation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11-17. Lots of green once again, a stormy pattern and here in Michigan there should be more snow than rain.

Any lingering flurries will end this (Thu.) morning – we could see a little light snow Friday and over the weekend. A more significant snow event is certainly possible next Tuesday-Wednesday.

The Gr. Rapids NWS says: “

LATEST MODEL RUNS CONTINUE TO SUPPORT AN IMPACTFUL STORM TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY. AN IMPRESSIVE FOLD...OVER THE OH VALLEY INTO THE MI SUPPORTS A RAPIDLY DEEPENING STORM SYSTEM LIFTING UP THROUGH THE REGION DURING THIS PERIOD. THE OVERNIGHT COMPUTER RUNS SHOW MUCH OF THE AREA IS STILL ADVERTISED TO BE ON THE COLD SIDE OF THIS STORM TRACK WITH THE NOSE OF THE 850 MB ZERO DEG ISOTHERM STAYING SOUTHEAST OF A KALAMAZOO TO LANSING LINE. A STRONGER BAND IS NOTED FOR THE HEART OF THE AREA ALONG WITH FAVORABLE UPPER DYNAMICS. WEAKNESS IN THE 750 MB STABILITY IS ADVERTISED AS WELL. ENSEMBLE 24-HR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS HAVE TRENDED UP WHICH MAKES SENSE GIVEN THE FAVORABLE SETUP. AS THIS DEEPENING WAVE STARTS TO PULL AWAY, THE WINDS WILL INCREASE CONSIDERABLY ON WEDNESDAY WHICH WILL ENHANCE THE IMPACTS (drifting). ENSEMBLE GUSTS ARE SHOWN TO TOP 30 MPH WEDNESDAY."

Above is the long-range graphic from the Gaylord NWS.

We have had quite a cloudy stretch. Over the last 18 days, Grand Rapids has had just 4.9% sunshine and we haven’t had a single day with 20% sunshine since Dec. 16. My solar panels have been very quiet.

By the way, I got a stink bug flying around my dining room last night. This is the 2nd stink bug I’ve encountered in the house in the last couple weeks. We’ve also had a fly and a giant wasp.

This map shows North American snow and ice. There’s a dusting of snow in N. Lower Michigan and along the Lake Superior shore and a solid snow cover north of Lake Superior. There’s still a large patch of open water on the east shore of Hudson Bay. The bay usually ices over completely by January 1.

You can find a fair amount of ice and snow in the mountains out west. Here’s a frozen falls in Yellowstone National Park.

Mammoth Mt. Ski Area in CA reported 13″ of new snow. They had crews out doing avalanche control. The Rose Bowl was played on a beautiful sunny day, but there were stormy days a couple days before and after January 1. Yesterday, Pasadena got 0.27″ of rain. It was also rather windy. LAX had a peak gust of 34 mph. Sycamore Canyon had a gust to 71 mph and Harmon CA had a peak wind of 65 mph.

ALSO: Landslide in Japan. NBA Jingle Hoops. New Years ice storm in North Dakota. Temperatures hit MINUS 40C as Sweden sees its coldest January night for 25 years. Record warm nights in the PHILIPPINES. Roxas beat its record again with a low temperature of 27.2C and the Manila Ninoy Aquino Int. AP with 26.5C also had its January warmest night on record. Look at the snow in southern Norway. Risør had 102 cm with snow in three days. Today’s snow depth of 120 cm is a New January record (old record 85 cm in 2014) and the all time record for highest snow depth from 5.3.1985!

HOW CRAZY IS THIS?! – Just 100 miles was a difference in *7 feet of rainfall* this year between Naples (30.48″) and Fort Lauderdale (113.61″). A simple drive along Alligator Alley separated the #1 driest year on record from the #1 wettest year on record!

Wednesday’s waterspouts. National High/Low temps for Wednesday January 03, 2024: 76 at 4 miles north-northwest of Big Pine Key, FL; -18 at Peter Sinks, UT. Northern Lights in Iceland. Winter Storm Watch for Sat and Sun at elevations above 3000 ft in the Sierra & S Cascades for possible heavy snow. Brocken spectre.