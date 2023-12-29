The cloud-a-thon continues today. The pic. above is downtown Chicago yesterday from the GLERL camera at the water intake. You can see the tallest skyscrapers poking up into the low cloud layer

Over the last 12 days, Grand Rapids has had just 6% of possible sunshine. For the month, we’re at 15% of possible sunshine.

Grand Rapids has now gone a week without a temperature down to the freezing mark (32 deg). We’ve had 8 days with high temperatures in the 50s this month and today will be the 11th day with high temperatures in the 40s. Twenty-eight out of 29 days have had above average temperatures. Today is also the 9th consecutive day without seeing a snowflake.

This will be the 2nd warmest December ever, 2nd to 2015 (also a winter with a strong El Nino). The month is now 7.8 degrees warmer than average. We’re running more than 8 degrees warmer than last December.

Only 2 of the Great Lakes have any ice cover right now and that’s just 0.02% of Lake Huron and 0.47% on Lake Superior.

With an average high temperature in the low 30s, temperatures stay a little warmer than average next week.

Here the weekend forecast for N. Lower Michigan for anyone heading north for the holiday.

Lightning data shows a couple of decent thunderstorms north of Amsterdam in the Netherlands last night. Lightning in Leeds (UK). Bumpy landing.

ALSO: Wow! Rogue wave at Ventura CA injures 8. Another view of the rogue wave (RUN!). Beautiful sunrise in Utah with a setting full moon. The Alta (UT) Ski Area reports a base of 54″ with a season snow total this winter of 154″. The Snowbird Ski Resort has a 41″ base with a season snowfall-to-date of 145″. There are 12 ski resorts in Michigan that are open for business today. Light pillars at North Pole, Alaska. Anchorage had a high temp. of +3 on Thu. and that was 21 degrees colder than average – at 2 am Alaska time, the temperature was -35F at both Tanana and Fort Yukon. Halo around a nearly full moon. UK carbon emissions 52% below peak. A solar “ghost” and the Earth seen from the sun. Falcon 9 launch. Nice cumulonimbus in Australia. How high could you jump on other planets.