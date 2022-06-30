Today (Thu.) will be the hottest day of the week and probably the 4th 90-degree day of the month in Grand Rapids. It’s been declared a Clean Air Action Day for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass Counties.

On Clean Air Action Days, there are free bus rides on the Rapid in the Grand Rapids area and on the MAX in the Holland Zeeland area.

Clean Air Action Days started as Ozone Action Days with a one hour standard of 124 parts per billion. The standard was lowered to 75 parts per billion and in 2016 to 70 parts per billion. Days that would not have been Ozone Action Days under the old guidelines now qualify under the new guidelines. You can monitor air quality here. The levels of many (most?) pollutants are lower today than 50 years ago.

Here’s things you can do on Clean Air Action Days. Here’s a list of Clean Air Action Days by year.

Beach Hazards Graphic

There is also a Beach Hazards Statement. Waves will be 2-6 feet – highest where you see the red color on the graphic above. This means swimming is not recommended. Don’t swim near or jump off the piers and breakwalls on windy days. With a south-southwest wind – this especially applies to the Grand Haven pier. Again, don’t swim near or jump off the Grand Haven pier today. Waves will be highest in the PM. There are also Small Craft Advisories.

Here’s lightning Thursday AM from Drew Brummel.

The record high temp. for this Thursday is 99 set in 1931 – we won’t get that warm. It still looks good for the Fourth of July weekend. There’s a chance (not a sure thing) of a shower or thunderstorm Friday AM and Monday PM.

Mackinac Bridge in the fog Thursday AM

Sunset Thursday at Crockery Lake

I got the kayak out for the first time this year. This is the boat launch at Crockery Lake – Ottawa Co. I saw jumping fish, turtles, two great blue herons. A deer ran across the road just ahead of me on the way back and I had to break to avoid a groundhog. Seven deer were in the field north of Grose Park. Lots of happy voices around the lake Thursday evening.

Storm Total Rainfall off the radar for Thursday AM

The heaviest rain Thursday AM was along I-96. I got 0.61″ at my house and it was most welcome. 0.93″ at Ada was the most in our area. Houghton Lake had just over an inch.

ALSO: Tornado on 6/23 near Bunker Hill KS – out here you can often see tornadoes far away because it’s flat with very few trees and buildings to block the view.

Satellite pic. – June 29 Thurs. 2022

Here’s a satellite pic. of the Southwest U.S. and NW Mexico – you can see the Baja Peninsula. Sunny over most of California with clouds over the cooler water (sometimes called the “June gloom”.