GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas 2022 brought blizzard conditions to West Michigan for days making travel nearly impossible at times. Top wind gusts reached over 60 mph with 24.2″ of snow reported in Grand Rapids from December 22-26.

This year could not be any more different.

TEMPERATURES

Whether you’re staying local or traveling across the country, temperatures are trending above normal for this time of year. This pattern looks to stick around through the end of the year.

In West Michigan, high temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s through Saturday. By the time Christmas arrives, highs will reach the mid 50s.

If you’re heading west for the holiday, you will encounter slightly cooler temperatures. The Rocky Mountains and portions of the Midwest, such as Nebraska and Kansas, may see some snow on the holiday.

DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS? KEEP DREAMING.

Paired with the warmer temperatures, rain chances increase into the week ahead. Beginning Friday evening, a warm front will lift across Michigan. Scattered showers develop and carry into Saturday morning. The vast majority of the weekend will be dry.

Friday’s system marks the beginning of what will be a very wet pattern the following week. Rain chances begin again on Christmas during the evening hours and carry through the middle of the week.

While Michigan typically ranges a 40-100% chance of seeing a white Christmas, the chances are virtually zero this year.

Temperatures will begin to cool mid-week bringing a chance for some snow Wednesday and Thursday. Storm Team 8 is closely watching the track of this system as it has the potential for post-Christmas travel to be impacted across portions of the Midwest.

TRAVEL FORECAST

While snow is not expected to impact travel across the Midwest this weekend, rain chances may cause slight delays here and there.

The biggest concerns are far west in areas of southern California, Arizona, and Colorado where high winds and heavy rains pose flooding threats. If you are flying that direction, keep a close eye on the forecast. Flight delays and cancellations are possible.