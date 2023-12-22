The top pic. was taken in Hudsonville on Dec. 23, 2022 (last year). We had rare blizzard warnings out for much of West Michigan. From Dec. 22-25 Grand Rapids officially had 24.5″ of snow. We woke up Christmas Day to find 17″ of snow on the ground in Grand Rapids. That’s second only to the 22″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning in 1951 (the year I was born). There was less snowfall at Lake Michigan with strong winds blowing the lake-effect snow inland to Grand Rapids.

The wind was a big factor. Grand Rapids had a peak wind gust of 45 mph on the 23rd and 35 mph on the 24th. On the 23rd, the average wind speed midnight-to-midnight was 22 mph. The wind caused considerable blowing and drifting snow.

And it was cold last year! From the 23rd to the 25th, we had high temperatures of 15°, 17° and 19°. Wind chill factors dipped below zero.

Then, the pattern completely reversed. High temperatures soared to the mid 50s on the 29th and the 30th and there was no snow left but the greatly diminished piles by New Years Eve.

Grand Rapids had 28″ of snow in November last year and 39.6″ in December for a two-month total of 67.6″ – yet it was all gone by the end of December.

We continue to track temperatures. This is one model forecast of high and low temperatures for the next 16 days. It gives Grand Rapids highs in the low 50s from the 24th to the 26th. That’s 20 degrees warmer than average. You can see the trend toward colder temperatures starting around the 28th. High temperatures for the next 8 days on the GFSX model are 45°, 48°, 55°, 55°, 53°, 44°, 39°, 37°. Also, the model gives Gr. Rapids a 100% chance of rain Saturday AM, 81% on Christmas Day and 91% of Tuesday.

Much of Canada has snow on the ground. There is still some open water on the east side of Hudson Bay and James Bay. Alaska is snow covered. Anchorage has a snow depth of 25″. The coldest spot in Alaska yesterday was -35°F at Nortak.

This map shows snow cover over the contiguous U.S. one year ago (12/21/22). 44.1% of the U.S. had at least a trace of snow on the ground. Now look at this year:

Here’s contiguous U.S. snow cover for this year (12/21/2023). Only 14.3% of the U.S. had at least a trace of snow on the ground. Much of that snow is in the mountains in the western U.S.