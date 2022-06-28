Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. They have a Slight Risk (level 2 – in yellow on the map) in Wisconsin and surrounding that, a Marginal Risk extending a bit into Lake Michigan. The main threats in Wisconsin are strong wind gusts and hail. Here in Lower Michigan we have the light green General Thunderstorm Risk for this (Tue.) PM/night.

There’s also a Slight Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm in parts of Montana, with a Marginal Risk extending south into Yellowstone N.P. Isolated strong winds gusts would be the threat here.

Here’s WOOD TV8 radar:

Radar

