There is a chance of frost or freezing temperatures for a brief time this Monday AM across parts of Upper Michigan and northern Lower Michigan and parts of central Lower Michigan. On the map above, light blue is a Frost Advisory and dark blue is a Freeze Warning.

Frost Advisories (light blue) and Freeze Warning (dark blue) for Monday AM

There’s a Freeze Warning for Lake, Osceola and Clare Counties north to the Mackinac Bridge. It’s a Frost Advisory for counties that border Lake Huron and for most counties that border Lake Michigan.

Fire Weather Watch for Monday for N. Lower Michigan

There’s a Fire Weather Watch for Northern Lower Michigan for today. It’s along and north of US 10. Rainfall has been below average and humidity levels are expected to be low for the next several days.

Sunday afternoon, the relative humidity dipped to 18% at Alpena. That’s really dry air for Michigan. Grand Rapids has had just 0.82″ of rainfall this month. That’s just 44.5% of average.

Forecast weather from Monday – Friday

Dry weather should continue through Thursday, with our next chance of rain on Friday. The average high temperature is now 70° in Grand Rapids.

Precipitation forecast for the next seven days

Here’s the rainfall forecast for the next week from the Weather Prediction Center. Here in West Michigan we get 1/10th to 1/4″ and that’s mainly for Friday. Significant rainfall is likely over the Rio Grande border area of South Texas north into Kansas and east through Kentucky. There’s a possibility of even more snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of CA.

Latest Drought Monitor

The latest Drought Monitor shows no drought in Michigan or Wisconsin. The most significant area of drought in the Central U.S. should see welcome rain this week. After a very wet winter and spring, the drought has ended for the vast majority of California.

Water Level of Lake Shasta

I continue to track reservoir levels in the West. The water level of Lake Shasta (the biggest reservoir in California) is holding steady, just 3.4 feet below “full pool”. The level is up 134 1/2 feet since January 1st. I expect the level to reach full pool as snow melts in the mountains during the late spring and summer. As you can see on the graph, the level is much higher than at any time in the last three years.

View of Shasta Lake Sunday evening from Bass Mountain

Water Level of Lake Mead

Farther south, the water level of Lake Mead is on the rise, up 15″ Sunday, due mainly to snowmelt in Colorado. The level is now up to the level of one year ago and is expected to continue to rise slowly as the heavier than usual snowpack melts upstream.

Record High Temperatures in Oregon

There’s a heat wave ongoing in the Pacific Northwest. Record high temperatures were set Saturday and Sunday from Oregon north into British Columbia. Seattle hit 89 and Quillayute on the coast reached 92, tying the all-time record highest temperature for the month of May, previously set in 1987.