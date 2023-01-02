There is decent chance of severe thunderstorm across parts of the Southern U.S. this afternoon and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) out for most of Arkansas, NE Texas, NW Louisiana, SE Oklahoma and small parts of SE. Missouri, and SW Tennessee.

Surrounding the Enhanced Risk Area, there is a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that runs from the Gulf of Mexico up to Southern Illinois. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) that comes north to Southwest Indiana.

The General Risk (not severe) are come north all the way to Grand Rapids MI. Especially south of I-94, there is a chance of a flash of lightning or rumble of thunder in the “warm air” with this system. There is definitely some warm air down there. High temperatures Sunday included 68 at Jefferson City, Missouri and 77 at Fort Smith, Arkansas. SPC says: “All severe-thunderstorm hazards are possible today and tonight over eastern Oklahoma and the Arklatex region to southeastern Kansas, the Ozarks, and parts of the Mid-South. Tornadoes (some strong) and damaging gusts will be the greatest threats.”

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Tuesday PM/night.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday. Once again we have an Enhanced Risk Area from Louisiana to Alabama with a Slight Risk Area uip into Tennessee. Again, there will be the possibility of tornadoes.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wednesday 1/4/23

On Wednesday, there is a a lower Marginal Risk for severe weather from Florida, across Georgia and up into the Carolinas.

Storm Reports for Sunday, January 1

We had the first severe weather report of 2023 Sunday PM. It was a report of wind damage from a thunderstorm northwest of Manana, Arizona. There was “significant damage” to a home that was hit by a falling tree.

Later this week, I hope to have a thread that summarizes severe weather for 2022 both in the U.S. and in Michigan.

Also – there has been a little fog around this Monday AM – temps. have been a little above freezing over most all of Lower Michigan (Ludington is still 32 degrees at 8:30 am), so roads are mainly just damp.