WE have a chance of thunderstorm this evening and tomorrow. Here’s current radar:

Radar

Rain will be moving into SW Michigan late this PM and overspread much of Lower Michigan from southwest to northeast this evening and tonight.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this afternoon (Tue.) and tonight

The Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center shows a large Marginal or low risk of a severe storm over all of Wisconsin and Northwest Illinois extending south to extreme northeast Oklahoma. The main threat is isolated wind damage. All of Lower Michigan is in the General Thunderstorm Outlook (in light green on the map) for the possibility of a non-severe storm. Any storms we do get could contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday and Wednesday Night (Oct. 12).

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday PM/night. Once again there is a large Marginal Risk. This time it extends from Indiana and Ohio south to Alabama and Mississippi. The main threat is isolated strong winds. Once again, Lower Michigan is in the General Thunderstorm Outlook – so lightning and thunder is possible, but no organized severe weather here.

Lake Michigan waves

We have Small Craft Advisories in effect now. Those are replaced with Gale Warnings from 5 pm this afternoon until at least 2 pm tomorrow. With increasing waves, it’s best to stay off the piers and breakwalls starting later this afternoon.

Here’s current Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map (the temperature is the number in the upper left of each station plot).