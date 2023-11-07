We had some summerlike thunderstorms move across the northern and central parts of Lower Michigan on Monday. Today (Tue.) should be dry. Then we have a chance of a shower or thundershower on Wednesday.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 2 (Wednesday). The only place there is a chance of thunder is in SE Lower Michigan, N. Indiana, N. Ohio, NW Pennsylvania and far western New York (the southern Great Lakes area. The light green is a chance of a non-severe storm and that’s southeast of a line from Midlan to Grand Rapids to South Bend.

They say: “Isolated thunderstorms are possible across portions of northwest Illinois, northern Indiana, far northwest Ohio, and Lower Michigan on Wednesday. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon an evening within the warm-air advection zone near the surface low over the OH Middle/Upper OH Valley and Lower MI. Here, low to mid-level moisture advection coupled with cooling mid-level temperatures may support enough buoyancy for a few thunderstorms. Overall updraft duration and strength will be limited by meager buoyancy, but cool profiles and strong shear could still support some small hail within the strongest updrafts.”

Here’s a look at forecast high temperatures for this Tuesday. We’ll be in the mid 40s along US 10 to the upper 40s to near 50 along I-96 to the low-mid 50s at the Indiana border. Indianapolis reaches 67 with some 70-degree temperatures in the southern half of Illinois and Missouri.

The northern part of Lower Michigan (higher elevations away from the lake) and the U.P. will see some mixed snow today.

This is a screen grab from the webcam at Utqiagvik, Alaska (formerly called Barrow). Their sunrise today (Tue.) is at 10:51 am and sunset at 3:29 pm. The sun climbs to only 3 degrees above the horizon at solar noon. They’ll lose 13 minutes of daylight tomorrow. Here, the sun will stay below the horizon from Nov. 19 until Jan. 23. They get the midnight sun in July and the noontime night in late November and December.

It’s been winter across much of Alaska. Anchorage had a record snowfall of 6.2″ on Sunday and they have 8″ on the ground. The Fairbanks area has 4-8″ of snow on the ground. Galena received 12″ of new snow. The snow depth was up to 13″ at Chicken Coop (yeah, that’s a real town).

Here’s North American snow and ice cover. There’s snow on the ground over much of Canada already. The air that sits over that snow will be cold and when we get north or northwest winds, our air will be coming off that snow cover.

There’s also snow in the Western mountains. Check out the snow in Yellowstone National Park.

ALSO: Big ice storm in Russia.