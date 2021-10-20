Chance of a Thundershower

Most of this Wed. will be dry and 10-12 degrees warmer than average. While the AM will be dry, we’ll have a chance of a shower or thundershower in the afternoon and overnight. Above is the Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a chance of a t-shower this PM/night over the entire state of Michigan. Activity will be scattered and not everybody will hear thunder. Severe weather is not expected. The light green color on the map indicates

There is a Marginal Risk Area to our west across S. Minnesota and N. Iowa. There is also a risk of a non-severe thunderstorm on the coast of Washington (you don’t see that too often) and there are small areas outlined for a non-severe storm in the Big Bend Area of Texas and in far south Florida.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 10 21 21

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 10.21.21. There is a risk of a non-severe storm generally east of a line from Manistee to Muskegon to Jackson. There is a Marginal Risk Area in W. Pennsylvania, far E. Ohio, far W. New York and far N. West Virginia.

ALSO: Did you see the fireball (shooting star) that lit up the sky for a few seconds early Wed. AM? So far the month of October is running 9.3 degrees warmer than average. We have had only one day cooler than average since Sept. 25. Ships going thru the Soo Locks as they travel between Lake Huron and Lake Superior on the St. Mary’s River.