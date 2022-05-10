The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook for tonight from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Slight Risk of a severe storm (level 2) over much of Wisconsin and a small part of Upper Michigan. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm over West Michigan. SPC says: “Low wind probabilities were extended eastward/southeastward across Lake Michigan into western Lower MI.”

7:45 pm EDT update from the Milwaukee NWS: “STRONG CAPPING ALOFT HAS LIMITED THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT ACROS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. HAVE SEEN A FEW AREA OF ENHANCED CUMULUS TRY TO BUBBLE UP ALONG THE BOUNDARY–WHICH CURRENTLY STRETCHES ACROSS OUR NORTH AND NORTHWESTERN COUNTY WARNING AREA. PERIPHERY–BUT THUS FAR THE CAP HAS WON OUT. STILL THINK THERE IS A WINDOW FOR DEVELOPMENT OVER THE NEXT 1 TO 2 HOURS, AND IF SOMETHING IS ABLE TO DEVELOP AND TAP INTO THE SIGNIFICANT INSTABILITY ACROSS THE REGION, LARGE HAIL AND GUSTY WINDS WILL BE A GOOD BET.”

A Tornado Watch continues until 10 pm for much of Wisconsin. We’ve had several reports of large hail. 2″ diameter hail fell at Florence WI. Golfball-sized hail pelted Mole Lake WI and northwest of Marquette in the U.P. 1 1/4″ diameter hail was reported at Groom Lake WI. Half-inch diameter hail hit Cramden WI. Pea-sized hail fell at Sciocton WI. Green Bay hit 86 degrees today, tying a record high for May 10.