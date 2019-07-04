Chance of a Shower or T-Shower

This is the tall ship Friends Good Will in S. Haven. It sails many nights of the summer. Friends Good Will was built in Michigan at River Rouge in 1810.

This Fourth of July, we’ll have a chance of a shower or thundershower. The best chance of rain will be after 12 pm (noon) and in inland areas. There is a little less chance of rain right at the Lake Michigan shore. Here’s local radar:

We are not in the Severe Weather Outlook Area for this (Thu.) PM/night:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 7/4/19

We are in the (light green) General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook.

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday:

Once again, Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook. Activity will be scattered and may develop on the leading edge of the lake breeze around or shortly after noon, then gradually work to the east. Most all of the firework displays should go on as scheduled.

Crowd that was gathering for the fireworks in S Haven Wed. Evening

This was part of the crowd gathered for the fireworks show in S. Haven Wed. evening. You can see all the boats on the water. The lake was pretty calm, the water temp. was 72° and the air temp. was also 72° – a prefect evening. There was a period of fog in the evening, but that moved south and dissipated. With the high lake levels, there was less beach to sit on for the show.

Plaza Towers Skycam looking south Wed. evening

This was the Plaza Towers Skycam looking south Wed. evening. You can see a cumulonimbus cloud to the south. That thundershower was near I-94, about 60 miles away.

High temps. for the next 5 days

Here’s forecast high temps. for the next 5 days (we actually reached 89° on Wed.). We’ll be in the upper 80s today and Friday – 10° to 15° cooler at the Lake Michigan beaches. We cool off slightly early next week.

Happy Fourth of July – enjoy the holiday!