There is a chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm this evening and tonight. Here’s the latest Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center:

Much of Lower Michigan is in the Slight Risk Area (level 2). The rest of Lower Michigan is in the Marginal (or Low) Risk Area (in dark green). For Missouri to Lower Michigan, SPC’s morning discussion says: “Will maintain a broad category 2-SLGT risk as areas undisturbed by early-day convection will warm through the 80s and should yield at least a moderately unstable air mass. 50-65 mph wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado or two all appear plausible.

Risk of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point.

Here’s the Tornado Risk Map from SPC, They have a 2% risk between Grand Rapids and US 10. That’s less than half the risk we had on the day of the Gaylord tornado, so the risk of a tornado is not zero, but rather low.

Risk of a severe wind gust (58 mph or greater) or wind damage this evening/tonight.

Here’s the risk map for severe criteria wind. The yellow area on the map is a 15% chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. That’s a 7 1/2 times greater chance of seeing strong wind as opposed to a tornado.

Percent chance of a severe hail report (1″ or greater in diameter) within 25 miles of a given point

SPC has the severe hail risk at just 5% for Lower Michigan.

Futurecast for 9 pm this evening

This is one of our computer models. It shows a fairly solid line of showers and storms moving through West Michigan this evening. If this is the case, you might still be able to get the golf or softball leagues in if you are southeast of Grand Rapids. Remember you don’t want to be out in the open or standing under a tree when there is close lightning (when you can hear thunder).

Weather Impacts with the Tuesday evening storms

We’ll be tracking the storms as they come thru this evening.

Storm Reports from Monday

Here’s a map showing severe storm reports from Monday (5/30). There were 5 relatively small tornadoes. The big story was the wind damage across Minnesota. Wind gusts hit 90 mph at Appleton MN. A camper was flipped over on I-29 in eastern SD. As of 11:15 am Tue., there were still 32,567 customers without power in the state of Minnesota.

Beach Hazards Graphic for Tuesday 5/31

We still have the Beach Hazards Statement in effect from Grand Haven to the nroth. DO NOT SWIM NEAR OR JUMP OFF THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE PIERS AND BREAKWATERS TODAY (OR TONIGHT)!! There were several water rescues at Grand Haven yesterday. A structural current develops on the south side of the pier at Grand Haven when there is a strong south or southwest wind. That current pulls you out toward deeper water, toward the lighthouse.

Structural current on the south side of a pier or breakwater when there is a south or southwest wind

This will be the last really warm (+85 degrees) day in quite a while. Temperatures are back to the low-mid 70s tomorrow with lower humidity.

