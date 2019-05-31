Weather

Canadian wildfires blur sun over West Michigan

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 08:53 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:12 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As if the clouds weren’t enough, West Michigan is now getting wildfire smoke from Canada across its skies.

Smoke traveled thousands of miles to our state, all the way from western Canada where huge wildfires are burning.

Smoke from wildfires will often make the sun appear dulled, muddied and red even if it is well above the horizon. The extra smoke particles in the air scatter out blue light, leaving mostly red to be seen by human eyes.

The smoke should clear Saturday after a line of storms moves through Saturday night.

-----

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries