Canadian wildfires blur sun over West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As if the clouds weren’t enough, West Michigan is now getting wildfire smoke from Canada across its skies.

Smoke traveled thousands of miles to our state, all the way from western Canada where huge wildfires are burning.

Smoke from wildfires will often make the sun appear dulled, muddied and red even if it is well above the horizon. The extra smoke particles in the air scatter out blue light, leaving mostly red to be seen by human eyes.

The smoke should clear Saturday after a line of storms moves through Saturday night.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app