Bill and daughter #3 are off on another airline adventure! Michelle gets free air travel because she is an employee of American Airlines. We started the day with a plan…and so far it’s worked. We’re going where we wanted to go. If that didn’t work – we’d pick a different city to visit.

We got up at 5:30 am and headed to the Ford Airport. We flew from G.R. to Dallas. We had enough time to have breakfast at the Admiral’s Club. Dallas was 88 degrees at 9 am and they are now (as I type this) 109. Their record high for today is 110 recorded in 1980. Next we flew from Dallas to Seattle, where the temperature was 63 when we landed.

I got the pic. above out the airplane window. This is Mt. Rainier and it’s covered in snow. Looking south, I could see Mt. Adams and way in the distance, Mt. Hood in northern Oregon. Those mountains were also covered in snow. You could see the Olympic Mountains to the distance west, up above the stratocumulus deck of clouds that was over the Seattle area.

View of snow-covered Mt. Rainier Monday PM 7 18 22 – from Mt. Rainier N.P. webcam

Here’s a pic. from this (Mon.) PM showing snow-covered Mt. Rainier. The weather has been cool here in the Pacific Northwest and you can see there is still a lot of snow left on the mountain.

Camp Muir East at an elevation of 10,000 feet on Mt. Rainier

If you’re climbing Mt.. Rainier, expect a lot of snow well into the summer. This was the scene this PM at Camp Muir – at an elevation of 10,000 feet. The top of the mountain is 14,411 feet above sea level. 439,460 people climbed Mount Rainier between 1950 and 2018. The mountain has approx. 36 miles of permanent snowcover and glaciers. The last volcanic eruption of Mt. Rainier was between 1820 and 1854.

They get a LOT of snow here. Nearby Mt. Baker had 647″ of snowfall this past winter (through 4/24).

Clearing Snow in Mt. Rainier National Park – NPS photo

The Paradise area at Mount Rainier (elevation of 5,400 feet) is known for its heavy winter snowfall. Paradise once held the world record for measured snowfall in single year in 1971-1972: 1,122 inches (93.5 feet/28.5 meters). A new low snowfall record for Paradise was set in 2014-2015 with 266 inches (22.2 feet/6.7 meters), previously set in 1939-1940. Snowfall is measured at the official Paradise weather station.. To include the full winter season, snowfall is recorded from July 1st to June 30th.

Our flying time may not be done today. We’re trying for one more flight this evening. So, look for updates here on the blog.