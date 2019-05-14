Wrap-Up on Severe Weather Sunday

The top picture shows the South Haven beach about mid-afternoon Sunday. The water level of Lake Michigan is 27″ above the May average level. Add to that the strong southwest wind that pushed the water toward the Michigan shore and you can see the water pushed up all the way to the edge of the parking area. You’re going to see more of this, as the water level of Lake Michigan is still going up.

Wind Gusts Sunday – 64 mph at the S. Haven lighthouse, 59 mph at St. Francis WI, 51 mph at Kalamazoo MI, Union WI and Harvard IL, 48 mph at Racine WI and Battle Creek MI, 47 mph at Pewaukee WI and Capron IL, 46 mph at Benton Harbor MI, Michigan City IN and Watertown WI, 45 mph at Chicago, St. Charles and W. Chicago IL., 43 mph at Holland MI.

Here’s some rainfall totals from Sunday. Rainfall for May so far: 3.56″ Grand Rapids, 3.98″ Muskegon, 4.38″ Kalamazoo. Rainfall surplus for 2019: Grand Rapids +4.17″, Muskegon +5.72″.

Minor wind damage (trees/power lines-poles) was reported at Clarksville in Ionia Co., Edmore in Montcalm Co. In Cass Co. MI and at Fort Atkinson and Hartford WI. 0.7″ diameter hail fell at Ripon WI and there were four reports of pea-sized hail in Berrien Co. MI.

Special Marine Warning for Lake Michigan until the line of t-storms passes. Small Craft Advisory remains in effect thru tomorrow afternoon

Here’s G.R. radar:

And regional radar:

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday (5/20). There’ a Moderate Risk Area. Motel space in OKC may be at a premium, as (literally) hundreds of storm-chasers head to Oklahoma. SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms capable of all severe hazards, including strong tornadoes, are expected across portions of the southern Plains on Monday.”

We’ll be tracking the storms.