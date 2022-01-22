Winter Weather Advisory until 4 pm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 pm for Oceana, Newaygo, Mason and Lake Counties. The Advisory is for 2-4″ of new snow this morning/midday, plus drifting snow, low visibilities for a couple hours and for slippery road conditions. Snow is expected to range from a trace to 2″ in areas not included in the Advisory.

Winter Weather Advisory

Advisories are also in effect for NW Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan. The Advisories are for 2-5″ of new snow in northwest Lower and eastern Upper Michigan.

There area also Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan this morning for wind gusts to 40-45 mph and waves as high as 6-11 feet. The Muskegon Airport had a couple gusts to 40 mph this Sat. AM.

Radar

We’ll see snow showers tomorrow and accumulating snow on Monday, when another 2-6″ of snow is possible.

Grand Rapids NWS Graphic on the Saturday Snow

Snow Cover as of Sat. AM 1/22

Here’s U.S. snow cover as of 7 am Sat. 1/22. Note the lack of snow on the ground in southeast Michigan.

Sunrise in Lansing early Saturday AM 1/22 – pic. from WLNS

Lansing got to see a few minutes of sunshine this morning before the clouds moved in – some light snow today in Lansing, but not much.

Temperatures early Saturday AM

ALSO: (unrelated to weather, but interesting): The history of the ballpoint pen. I'll add one more interesting fact to this story…When Marcel Bich launched the sale of his ballpoint pen in the United States and England, he dropped the "h" from his name for the obvious reason. So, we have Bic Pens in the U.S. I'm old enough to remember having fountain pens in my early elementary. Many people back then (including my father) had excellent cursive writing. Side note: Mrs. Kooi, retired from Grand Haven Lutheran School had/has the best cursive writing I've seen.

AND: Snow in South Carolina. Snow in Virginia. Over 5″ in Norfolk. Caribou, Maine has tied the daily record low temperature of -27F Saturday AM, set in 1984. OTD IN 1904: An estimated F4 tornado leveled the northern part of Moundville AL just after midnight, killing 37. An engineer on a northbound Great Southern train saw the destruction and backed his train 12 miles in reverse to the town of Akron, where he sent a telegram for help. Hard Freeze Warnings all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. “Ice sickles” and sleet on the beach in North Carolina. Sunrise through the ore dock at Marquette Friday AM – this only happens twice a year and it’s cloudy there more often than not. -30F this AM at Canaan Valley W. VA.