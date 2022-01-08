Winter Weather Advisory Tonight for Freezing Drizzle and Slick Spots on Roads

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most all of West Michigan from 6 pm this Sat. evening to 4 am Sunday morning. This is for light, mixed precipitation, much of which could come in the form of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. Precipitation amounts will likely be under 1/10th inch – not much, but enough to cause slippery spots on the roads and especially on driveways, parking lots and sidewalks. Even if air temperatures climb a touch above freezing, the ground under the pavement will be cold, because of the cold weather we’ve had lately. Temperatures over much of the area were in the single figures early Sat morning.

Precipitation Explainer – Graphic from the NWS

The graphic above shows how various precipitation types form. On the left is plain rain. Temperatures are warm enough aloft to make rain and the ground temperatures are above freezing (32 degrees). Next is freezing rain. Here the air temperature is above freezing aloft and the precipitation forms as rain. There’s a shallow layer of cold air near the ground and the rain freezes to ice on contact with the ground.

When we have Sleet (this is sometimes called “soft hail” – generally white, circular – sometimes you see the sleet bouncing off your car or the sidewalk. It’s not like an ice cube, you can squish it with your fingers). Sleet occurs when precipitation forms as rain aloft, but freezes on the way down to the ground. Finally on the far right of the graphic is snow. Temperatures are cold enough for precipitation to form the familiar crystals that fall to the ground because the air is either below freezing all the way to the ground, or it may be a few degrees above freezing at ground level, but the “warm” air is too shallow to melt the snow back to rain.

Winter Weather Advisory in Purple

Winter Weather Advisories are also out for N. Illinois, N. Indiana and two counties in far NW Ohio.

2-Day Snowfall Totals

Snowfall totals in Berrien Co. were as high as 22″ with up to 20″ in Van Buren Co. and 18″ in the Holland Area. You might not see this many inches on the ground, as the snow will settle.

More Snowfall Totals

Average snowfall-to-date, snowfall this winter-to-date and what we had last year-to-date

So far this winter, Grand Rapids has had 38.8″ of snow. Half that amount (19″) has come in the last week. As of today (Sat.) Grand Rapids is now 5.5″ above average snowfall-to-date. We’re way ahead of last winter, when we had only had 7.5″ of snow by January 8th.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

Here’s North American snow and ice cover. Hudson Bay is frozen over, but there is relatively low ice extent on the Great Lakes.

Great Lakes Ice Extent, Friday Jan. 7 2022

The Great Lakes ice extent jumped up to 7.1% on Friday. The black color on the map above shows where there is ice. The ice on Lake Michigan is mainly in Green Bay and along the northern shore (U.P.). The ice in Lake Superior is in the 3 northern bays (Black, Nipigon and Thunder).

With the cold, Arctic air and light wind, the ice cover really took a jump. For the Great Lakes as a whole, ice extent went from 3.99% on Thursday to 7.14% on Friday. Lake Michigan climbed from 5.33% ice cover on Thursday to 9.14″ on Friday. Lake St. Clair had a 2.43% ice cover on Wednesday and then a 58.37% ice cover on Friday.

Most inland lakes are now ice covered, but in some cases, the ice is still thin and weak. Be very careful venturing out on the ice. Ice has also been forming at the Lake Michigan shore. The piers and breakwaters are quite icy – best to stay off.