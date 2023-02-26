The above map is the latest Winter Weather Advisory. It’s for tomorrow (Monday). At the moment I write this, it covers all counties from Allegan, Barry, Eaton and Ingham Counties to the north. The southern counties (along I-94 and south) will see temps. at or above freezing for this event. There are various start and stop times for individual counties:

For Allegan, Barry, Eaton and Clinton Counties: 7 am to noon for generally less than 1″ of snow and 1/10th inch of freezing rain.

For Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Clinton Counties: 7 am to 3 pm for up to 1″ of snow and 1/10th inch of freezing rain.

For Mason, Oceana and Muskegon Counties: 9 am to 5 pm for 1″ of snow and up to 2/10ths inch of freezing rain.

For Lake, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties: 9 am to 8 pm for 1-3″ of snow and 2/10ths inch of freezing rain.

For Osceola and Clare Counties: 9 am to 10 pm for 2-5″ of snow and 1/10th inch of ice.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday PM/night

We’ll also have to keep an eye on thunderstorms to our south Monday PM. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk Area out for much of Illinois, Indiana and western Ohio. The Marginal Risk (dark green on the map above) comes up to the Michigan/Indiana border. This is for “damaging gusts or brief tornadoes.”