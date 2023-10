The Gr. Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo Counties. The Advisory will be in effect from 8 am until midnight this Halloween. They say:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts possible especially around New Era. * WHERE...Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will cause wind chills in the 20s From the Grand Rapids National Weather Service: -PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS COUPLED WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL ALLOW POOR VISIBILITY AND POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE AND FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING CHILDREN, ESPECIALLY FOR REGIONS NORTH OF MUSKEGON . GOOD CREDENCE TO THE 1" HR SNOWFALL RATES. LIMITING FACTORS FOR SNOWFALL IS THE DAYTIME TEMPERATURES, THE WARM GROUND AND POTENTIAL FOR LOW SNOW RATIOS AND THAT THE HEAVY SNOW WILL COMPACT QUICKLY. THE SOUTHWESTERLY FLOW ACROSS THE LAKE WILL BRING UPWARDS OF 20 M/BARS THAT WILL FURTHER ENHANCE INSTABILITY. THE AREAS OF BIGGEST CONCERN FOR HEAVY SNOWFALL IS OCEANA, MUSKEGON AND NEWAYGO COUNTIES. THERE WILL BE AN AXIS OF HEAVY QPF AND PERIOD BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM WHERE THESE COUNTIES ARE BENEATH THE LEFT EXIT REGION OF THE INCOMING 500MB JET STREAK. THAT WILL CREATE STRONG DYNAMICS. COUPLE WITH THIS WITH A GOOD PERIOD IS A DEEP DGZ AND SNOWFALL COULD REACH UPWARDS OF 6 INCHES WITH SOME OUTLYING ENSEMBLE MEMBERS SHOWING SLIGHTLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. ANY SNOW THAT FALLS WILL MELT, THOUGH THE HIGHER SNOWFALL RATES WILL ALLOW FOR THE HEAVY WET SNOW TO ACCUMULATE, ESPECIALLY ON GRASSY SURFACES. REGIONS EAST OF US 131 COULD RECEIVE SNOW BUT WILL BE A DUSTING TO A FEW TENTHS. WHILE SNOW THIS TIME OF YEAR IS RARE, IT DOES OCCASIONALLY HAPPEN. MEASURABLE SNOW IN GRAND RAPIDS IN OCTOBER HAS HAPPENED 5 TIMES SINCE 2000. COLD OVERNIGHT LOWS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY ARE EXPECTED AS THE SYSTEM MOVES EASTWARD. SURFACE LOW PRESSURE WILL SHIFT SOUTHWARD WITH LINGERING SNOW EXPECTED IN VAN BUREN COUNTY AS THE SYSTEM MOVES EASTWARD EARLY WEDNESDAY. THERE COULD BE SOME LINGERING LIGHT SNOW IN VAN BUREN AND ALLEGAN COUNTIES WEDNESDAY MORNING, OTHERWISE DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES WARM UP EACH DAY...FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WORKWEEK. FRIDAY NIGHT WE MOVE MORE INTO AN UNSETTLED PATTERN WITH INCREASING PRECIPITABLE WATER VALUES, AND MULTIPLE SHORTWAVES MOVING THROUGH. RAIN CHANCES THROUGH THE WEEKEND ARE MORE IN THE 20 TO 30 PERCENT RANGE, SO NOT EXPECTING ANY DAY THIS WEEKEND TO BE A WASHOUT. AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WEEK THOUGH ENSEMBLE GUIDANCE REFLECTS A BIT MORE CONFIDENCE IN WET WEATHER HENCE THE HIGHER CHANCES MAINLY IN THE 50 TO 60 PERCENT RANGE. THERE ARE STILL SOME DIFFERENCES IN TIMING THAT FAR OUT, SO WOULD EXPECT SOME ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECAST THAT FAR OUT. HIGHS REMAIN MAINLY IN THE 40S WITH LOWS IN THE 30S." Bill adds: Read the next thread here on the blog. I write about the chance of thundersnow today and this evening.