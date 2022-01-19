The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties. The Advisory will be in effect from 1 pm this (Wed.) afternoon until 4 pm Thursday. These Advisories are issued by county. The significant snow will likely be mostly in Western Mason and Western Oceana Counties (Big and Little Sable Points) and also from South Haven south into Berrien Co. Porter and La Porte Counties in Indiana will likely also see some significant snow. The band should come east enough to produce slippery conditions at least as far east as US 31 – but don’t look for a lot of snow in the eastern part of the lakeshore counties (Marne, Dorr, etc.).

Those areas that get the significant snow could see 3-6″ along with some drifting. East toward US 131, it’ll be more like 1/2 to 1″ – but enough that there may be some slick spots developing.

Temperatures will be falling today. We reached 41° at 2 am in G.R. – the first time we’ve hit 40° since Christmas Day. It’ll be down to 20° by evening. As temperatures fall, any puddles from the melting snow are going to freeze up. Watch for an icy spot…mainly on driveways, sidewalks, parking lots and lesser-traveled side streets and rural roads.

The relatively warmer air overnight is just a speed bump in what is and will continue to be a relatively cold month. Long-range models continue to give the Great Lakes below average temperatures for the next 10-14 days. We remain pretty much out of the major storm track, but should continue to get occasional lake-effect snow the rest of the month.

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. It continues to give cooler than average weather to the Great Lakes through Feb. 1.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. Jan. 19

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms this PM from E. Texas into Louisiana. The Marginal Risk extends through much of Mississippi. Damaging winds are the primary risk, though a tornado can not be ruled out along with marginally severe hail. Another ice storms is likely from Georgia up into the Carolinas.

Also: Beautiful sunrise this AM in Kent, England. NASA estimated the explosive eruption of the Tonga volcano, at 10 megatons of TNT, or 500 times more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear bomb. Sunset in Sunnyside FL. Moon dogs. More communication satellites launched into space. The lowest wind chill factor ever in Chicago was -82 on Christmas Eve in 1983. That year, Santa started his busy night with a stop in Cedar Springs, where he bought two pair of red flannels. Interesting map showing the pressure wave crossing the U.S. from the Tonga Volcano. Dramatic flooding in Uruguay.

Happy Wednesday!