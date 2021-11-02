Winter Weather Advisory for Snow

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Upper Michigan and northern Lower Michigan. In Lower Michigan, the Advisory covers these counties: Antrim-Otsego-Montmorency-Kalkaska-Crawford- and Oscoda. The NWS is calling for 1-4″ of snow.

In Upper Michigan, Advisories are out for northern and central Chippewa Co., northern Schoolcraft Co., Alger and Luce Counties for 2-4″ of snow and for Ontonagon, Baraga, Gogebic and southern Houghton Counties for 2-5″ of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories for Upper Michigan

Some of this snow will melt on the roads due to relatively warm ground temperatures, but slippery spots are certainly possible. There are still trees with leaves on in N. Lower Michigan. The snow will provide some added weight and could break off a few branches. Most of Upper Michigan deciduous trees have lost their leaves.

Here’s current weather observations in Michigan, the G.R. NWS forecast discussion and a Michigan weather map. Check out the Snowman Cam.

Michigan Radar

Winter Outlook Tonight at 6 pm on WOOD TV8 (and online)

Watch the 6 pm news tonight for the Storm Team 8 Winter Outlook.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

The above map shows North American snow and ice cover as of Nov. 1 (Mon.). Note that there was snow on the ground across much of Nebraska (that melts off quickly) and also north of Minnesota, across much of N. Ontario and N. Manitoba.

Snow and Ice extent on Monday Nov. 1

This map also shows snow and ice cover over the N. Hemisphere. Alaska is mostly snow-covered and look at the snow across Siberia. There is about a 70% correlation of early above-average snow extent in Siberia and cold/snowy weather in the Great Lakes in late November into early January.

Arctic Sea Ice Extent

The map above is Arctic Sea Ice Extent – which is growing at a fairly fast rate here in early November. The current sea ice extent is well below average extent, but slightly greater than the average of the 2010s and significantly greater than the record low extent of 2012.

Antarctica just had one of their coldest winters on record. There is a slight correlation between cold winters in Antarctica and cold/snowy weather in the Great Lakes during the winter that follows. Again, this trend toward cold/snow would start in late November.

ALSO: Surfing skyscraper-sized waves.