Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the state of Michigan, including much of West Michigan. It includes Ottawa, Kent, Barry and Jackson counties to the north…or generally everyone north of a line from Holland to Hillsdale. The National Weather Service warns of “Mixed precipitation including freezing rain expected. Total snow/sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.” The Advisory will be in effect from 10 pm this evening until noon on Wednesday. This means that there could be slippery spots on area roads for the Wed. AM commute.

Areas south of a line from Holland to Hillsdale will probably be a degree or two (or three) above freezing. Precipitation there will be just plain rain.

Warmer air will surge north Wed. PM/evening, sending temps. to the low 60s from G.R. and Lansing to the south. Then the colder air will move back into West Michigan. We’ll see falling temperatures during the day Thursday with rain showers changing to snow showers late Thursday into Thursday night. Friday, temperatures will be back in the 30s.