A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for these counties: Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Wexford, Missaukee and Roscommon Counties. This is for 1-4″ of snow, the possibility of slick spots on roads and wind gusts to 30 mph.

Impacts from this system will be very low compared to the two ice and snow events we had last week.

Lake Michigan satellite picture from Sunday afternoon

Here’s the Lake Michigan satellite pic. from Sunday PM. There was snow on the ground north of Grand Rapids and southeast of a line from Benton Harbor to Lansing. You can see some high clouds crossing Lake Michigan.

Snowcover made a difference in the high temperatures Sunday. Grand Rapids reached 51° Sunday afternoon, where there was only a trace of snow on the ground. With a solid snowcover, Three Rivers only reached 45°. To the north, also with snow on the ground, Big Rapids also had a high of 45°.

South Haven pier Sunday PM 3 5 23

There were quite a few people walking up and down the piers Sunday PM. This was South Haven. It was cooler near the lake during the afternoon. The Muskegon Beach had an afternoon high temperature of 39° when winds were northwest off the lake. Their high temperature occurred at 11 pm when they rose to 42° when the wind turned east off the land.