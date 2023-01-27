The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these counties: Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mason, Lake, Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau from 11 am to 8 pm. There is also a Gale Warning for Lake Michigan for gusts up to 45 mph. In the Advisory area, 1-3″ of snow is likely. The strong wind will cause some blowing and drifting and roads will become snow covered and slippery.

Another round of snow is coming for the weekend with several inches possible Saturday into Saturday night.