A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.

Winter Weather Advisory for West Michigan for Sat. PM/night

Here’s the Advisory Counties in purple on the maps. Berrien Co. will also see some snow. Inland areas will likely see snow showers, but many inland areas will get an inch or less accumulation. Temperatures may be in the low-mid 30s, warm enough for some snow to melt as it falls, but the snow should stick to the grass and lesser-traveled roads will likely have slick spots.

The Advisory Counties for NW Lower Michigan are in purple on this map.

For northwest Lower Michigan, the Advisory starts at 1 pm today. The first 11 days of November were 9.5 degrees warmer than average! That’s a lot! With this pattern change, that number will be considerably lower by the end of the week. Stay warm!

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect overnight for the western U.P. Parts of the U.P. had significant rain on Friday. Pelkie reported a whopping 3.51″. Painesdale reported 2.61″, Hancock had 1.89″ and Ironwood recorded 1.73″.