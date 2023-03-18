The Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect until 2 am Sunday for all West Michigan counties except the counties that border Indiana and the counties along US 127 in the central part of the state (Jackson, Lansing, Mt. Pleasant). Those counties not in the Advisory will generally see an inch or less accumulation. The Advisory counties will see 1-4″ of new snow.

The Advisory is also for strong winds gusting to 30-40 mph, which will produce some drifting snow. Temperatures will be below freezing, in the low-mid 20s during the day Saturday, with wind chill readings in the single figures. Roads will become snow covered and slippery.

Small Craft Advisories will remain in effect for Lake Michigan for waves of 6-12 feet. The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a High Wind Warning.

Winter Storm Warning (in pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (in purple)

There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Antrim, Kalkaska and Otsego Counties for 5-10″ of new snow. Winter Weather Advisories extend across parts of NW Lower Michigan (including Cadillac, Manistee and Traverse City) and much of the U.P. There are Storm Warnings for eastern Lake Superior for wind gusts to 50 mph and waves as high as 15 feet.

Radar

Midwest Radar

Southeast Radar – Scattered Showers and Storms in the South – especially in Florida

Lowest Wind Chill readings this Saturday for N. Indiana and the Michigan counties that border Indiana

After an unseasonably cold Saturday, temperatures will slowly moderate early next week.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25-31

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has Near Normal for Lower Michigan. Average highs rise to the low 50s during the period, so a milder stretch of weather is likely to end the month.

ALSO: Monday is the Vernal (or Spring) Equinox. Right now (March 12-26) Michigan is gaining daylight at the rate of 2 minutes and 56 seconds each day, the fastest rate of any time during the spring. Monday should be cooler than average over much of the U.S.

Nice rainbow in the U.K. Pretty spring blossoms in northern Spain. More rain and mountain snow for California.

More rain and mountain snow for California.

National High/Low temps. for Friday March 17, 2023: 86 at Plant City, FL, Silver Lake, FL; -33 at Peter Sinks, UT.