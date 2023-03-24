The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the counties in pink on the map above. That’s Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties north to the Mackinac Bridge. This is for +6″ of snow plus a possible period of freezing ran. For Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties, the Warning will be in effect from 4 am to 4 pm tomorrow (Sat.). For the rest of the counties in N. Lower Michigan, the Warning will be in effect from 7 am until 11 pm.
A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Muskegon, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta and Isabella Counties for 1-3″ of snow, 1/10 to 2/10″ of freezing rain and wind gusts to 35-45 mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Osceola and Clare Counties from 4 am to 4 pm for 4-6″ of snow plus the chance of a period of freezing rain.
Roads north and northwest of Grand Rapids will become snow covered and slushy with slick spots.
For anyone traveling around Lake Michigan – here’s the Winter Storm Warnings (inc. Milwaukee and Kenosha WI and Rockford and Waukegan lL and Winter Weather Advisories for southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.