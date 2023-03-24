The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the counties in pink on the map above. That’s Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties north to the Mackinac Bridge. This is for +6″ of snow plus a possible period of freezing ran. For Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties, the Warning will be in effect from 4 am to 4 pm tomorrow (Sat.). For the rest of the counties in N. Lower Michigan, the Warning will be in effect from 7 am until 11 pm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Muskegon, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta and Isabella Counties for 1-3″ of snow, 1/10 to 2/10″ of freezing rain and wind gusts to 35-45 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Osceola and Clare Counties from 4 am to 4 pm for 4-6″ of snow plus the chance of a period of freezing rain.

Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (purple) for northern Lower Michigan

Roads north and northwest of Grand Rapids will become snow covered and slushy with slick spots.

Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (purple)

For anyone traveling around Lake Michigan – here’s the Winter Storm Warnings (inc. Milwaukee and Kenosha WI and Rockford and Waukegan lL and Winter Weather Advisories for southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.