Shiverin’ Snowman! A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for part of Upper Michigan for up to 24″ of new snow!

Warnings and Advisories in Upper Michigan

The map above shows the counties under a Winter Storm Warning (in pink) and under a Winter Weather Advisory (in purple). The heaviest snow will likely fall west of Marquette. The NWS says: “

Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 24 inches. The lowest snow accumulations will occur close to Lake Superior, and the greatest accumulations will occur in the area to the south and east of L`anse and to the west and northwest of Negaunee. Snow totals could approach 36 inches in those area . Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late tonight through Monday evening." This area has already had above average snowfall this winter. it's been the snowiest winter ever for Duluth and Brainerd MN and for Bayfield WI. Marquette MI added 2.5" of snow yesterday (Sun.). They're up to 238.9 for the season and that's 43.5" above average. S. Ste. Marie has picked up 161.7" of snow this winter and that's 42.0" above average. Here's Marquette radar, a surface weather map and current Michigan weather observations.