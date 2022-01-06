WINTER STORM WARNING Continues for the Lakeshore Counties – Advisory for Several Inland Counties

The Winter Storm Warning continues until 10 am Friday for the lakeshore counties plus Kalamazoo, Cass, Wexford and Grand Traverse Counties. An additional 4 to (isolated) 12″ of snow is expeted. It’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Calhoun, Barry and Kent Counties in Michigan, plus St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties in N. Indiana. Anywhere from 1-4″ of snow is expected here. Small Craft Advisories remain in effect until 1 pm Friday. This is for wind gusts to 35 mph and waves up to 8 feet.

Northwest Flow Lake-Effect Snow

Heavy snow/snow showers near Lake Michigan generally west of a line from Ludington to Muskegon to Kalamazoo. Tough driving today/tonight along US 31, along I-94 west of Kalamazoo and on I-196 west of Jenison/Hudsonville.

Radar

Gaylord Radar

Note: Beginning January 5rd, 2022, the KAPX WSR-88D radar operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Gaylord, MI will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal. So, it may be snowing in N. Lower Michigan and the snow will not show up on these radar maps.

Snowfall Reports from Wednesday

Here’s some snowfall totals from Wed. It was the snowiest day midnight-to-midnight in Grand Rapids since Dec. 2016 – over 5 years ago.

72-Hour Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall over the next 72 hours (through Sat…significant snowfall in the (northern) Rockies, downwind from the Great Lakes and along the East Coast.

