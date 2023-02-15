Winter Weather Advisories end at 7 am for Oceana and Mason Counties and at 9 am for Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana. Many roads are still snow and ice covered and slippery.

We’ve had mostly snow and a little mixed sleet. A few spots have had mixed light freezing rain and freezing drizzle.

Temperatures will stay below freezing all day this Friday, so watch for slick spots, especially on sidewalks, driveways and lesser-traveled roads.

Snowfall totals: 5.8″ Harrison (Clare Co.), 4.5″ Comstock Park, 3 1/2″ at Grandville and Jenison. The Ford Airport in G.R. had 1.8″ yesterday (Thu.), bringing the season total to 83.3″.

The snow guns were cranking out the snow late night at Bittersweet Ski Area

They were making snow during the night at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego. You can see the two lights of the groomer on the left side of the pic. Ski conditions should be very good today and Saturday.

Today will be the coldest day of the next week, with afternoon temperatures staying below freeing in the mid-upper 20s. It’ll be a little milder Saturday afternoon and Sunday. The weekend looks dry and a touch on the breezy side.

Radar

The average high/low is now 34/20. Sunrise is at 7:37 am and sunset at 6:16 pm giving us 10 hours and 39 minutes of daylight. That’s up from 9 hours and 1 minute of daylight at the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21.

EARLIER: It’s was unseasonably warm to our east Wednesday. Check out these high temperatures: Detroit 62, Cleveland 70, Pittsburgh 71, Charleston WV 74.

Peak wind gusts Wednesday: 60 mph Detroit, 56 mph Grand Rapids and Jackson, 53 mph at Holland, 52 mph Mt. Pleasant, Flint, Ionia, Lansing and Saginaw, 49 mph Big Rapids, 48 mph Alma and Pontiac, 47 mph Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, 46 mph Muskegon, 45 mph S. Haven, 41 mph Kalamazoo.

As of 3:30 pm Wednesday, there were 14,950 Consumers Energy customers without power in Michigan from 393 separate outages. Most of these were caused by trees and tree limbs falling on lines. We’re down to 754 customers without power Thursday PM.