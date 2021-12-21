Winter Solstice Today

Today is the Winter Solstice – the day when the sun is as far south as it gets in it’s yearly journey. This is the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year. In Grand Rapids, we get 9 hours and 30 seconds of daylight today. Tomorrow, we’ll get 9 hours and 32 seconds of daylight. The difference in daylight between the Winter Solstice and the Summer Solstice in Grand Rapids is 6 hours and 21 minutes. Today the sun angle at noon is 24 degrees. On the Summer Solstice it’s 70 degrees.

Sun today near Fairbaanks, Alaska

Today there is no sun north of the Arctic Circle. This is what the sun is doing around Fairbanks, Alaska, where you need a clear view to the southern horizon to watch the sun climb just 2 degrees above the horizon. At Fairbanks, sunrise is at 10:58 am and sunset at 2:40 pm.

Temperature lags the position of the sun by around a month…so the mid-point of winter temperature-wise is January 20th.

Live at woodtv.com this afternoon

Ellen and I will have a special broadcast at www.woodtv.com to talk about holiday travel,, the Winter Solstice and the long-range forecast. We hope to take a few questions…maybe you’d like to know more about the Kentucky tornadoes or my favorite Christmas traditions… Hope you can listen in this PM.

Final note: This morning, there are only 56 customers in the entire state of Michigan without power and only 170 in the Great Lakes Region. Nationally (inc. Puerto Rico) there are 16,086 customers without power – a relatively low number.